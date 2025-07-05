Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,201 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,883 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,677,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,810,000 after purchasing an additional 47,149 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,708,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.85. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.55.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $486.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.37 million. On average, research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ONB shares. National Bankshares set a $24.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

