Old Second Bancorp’s (OSBC) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $24.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $22.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OSBC. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Old Second Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $73.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 24.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

