Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stake Lessened by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $33,437.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,767.41. This trade represents a 8.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $82,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,828.85. This represents a 8.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OLLI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Loop Capital cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.21.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 3.7%

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $135.05 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.05 and a twelve month high of $134.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.41.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $576.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

