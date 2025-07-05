Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ONCY shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Oncolytics Biotech from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Oncolytics Biotech from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Jones Trading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Up 14.4%

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. Oncolytics Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66. The firm has a market cap of $84.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONCY. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 42,955 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 24,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

