Onity Group (ONIT) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Get Free Report) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Onity Group to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Onity Group has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onity Group’s peers have a beta of 1.33, suggesting that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Onity Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onity Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Onity Group Competitors 153 679 985 15 2.47

Earnings and Valuation

Onity Group currently has a consensus price target of $48.33, indicating a potential upside of 24.99%. As a group, “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” companies have a potential upside of 16.90%. Given Onity Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Onity Group is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Onity Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Onity Group $976.00 million $33.90 million 13.57 Onity Group Competitors $18.27 billion $1.82 billion -69.38

Onity Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Onity Group. Onity Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.2% of Onity Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Onity Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of shares of all “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Onity Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onity Group 2.62% 22.67% 0.70% Onity Group Competitors -5.93% -85.16% -0.75%

Summary

Onity Group beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Onity Group

Onity Group Inc., a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans. It also originates and purchases conventional and government-insured residential forward and reverse mortgage loans through its correspondent lending arrangements, broker relationships, and retail channels. It serves primarily under the PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage brands. The company was formerly known as Ocwen Financial Corporation and changed its name to Onity Group Inc. in June 2024. Onity Group Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

