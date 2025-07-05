Pasithea Therapeutics (KTTA) & Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pasithea Therapeutics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pasithea Therapeutics N/A -$13.90 million -0.07 Pasithea Therapeutics Competitors $888.67 million -$47.68 million -1.86

Pasithea Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Pasithea Therapeutics. Pasithea Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Pasithea Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pasithea Therapeutics N/A -88.14% -81.21% Pasithea Therapeutics Competitors -1,345.60% -585.81% -28.37%

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pasithea Therapeutics has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pasithea Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 0.99, suggesting that their average stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

23.9% of Pasithea Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of shares of all “MED – BIOMED/GENE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of Pasithea Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “MED – BIOMED/GENE” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pasithea Therapeutics beats its rivals on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Pasithea Therapeutics

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in discovery, research, and development of treatments for central nervous system disorders, RASopathies, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate PAS-004, a next-generation macrocyclic mitogen-activated protein kinase, or MEK inhibitor for use in the treatment of a range of RASopathies, including neurofibromatosis type 1 oncology indications. The company intends to develop PAS-003, to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and PAS-001, to treat schizophrenia. Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

