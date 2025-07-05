Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA) Shares Acquired by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) by 4,042.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,420 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,166 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 85,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 421.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 40,912 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $985,000.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Stock Performance

PAAA opened at $51.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.25. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a 12 month low of $50.44 and a 12 month high of $52.06.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Profile

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research.

