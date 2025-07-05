Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target Raised to $134.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $126.00 to $134.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PNFP. Truist Financial started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.36.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $117.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.34 and its 200-day moving average is $109.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $131.91.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $475.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth $48,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth $51,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.