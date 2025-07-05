Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) Holdings Lifted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $194,655,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,298,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,342,000 after buying an additional 1,045,788 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $69,233,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 462.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 912,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,387,000 after buying an additional 750,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,435,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,420,000 after purchasing an additional 610,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

PNW opened at $90.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.74 and a 200-day moving average of $89.91. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 52-week low of $75.10 and a 52-week high of $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PNW. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Pinnacle West Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

