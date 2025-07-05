Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 176,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,780 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Potlatch were worth $7,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Potlatch by 168.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Potlatch by 224.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Potlatch by 41.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Potlatch by 67.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Potlatch by 806.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Potlatch Price Performance

Shares of PCH opened at $39.98 on Friday. Potlatch Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $36.82 and a fifty-two week high of $48.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.24. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Potlatch Dividend Announcement

Potlatch ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. Potlatch had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $268.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.68 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Potlatch Corporation will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Potlatch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 295.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCH shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of Potlatch in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Potlatch from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Potlatch has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Potlatch Profile

(Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

