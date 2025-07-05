Promising Blockchain Stocks To Follow Now – July 2nd

Oracle, Riot Platforms, Earlyworks, Applied Digital, and Core Scientific are the five Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, provide or leverage blockchain and distributed‐ledger technologies. This category can include firms building crypto‐mining hardware, offering blockchain‐based software solutions, or integrating distributed ledgers into financial and supply‐chain operations. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the potential growth of blockchain innovation without holding cryptocurrencies directly. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

ORCL traded up $6.31 on Wednesday, hitting $225.27. 5,634,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,000,606. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $228.22. The stock has a market cap of $632.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.87.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

NASDAQ:RIOT traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.06. 23,919,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,384,028. Riot Platforms has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 4.57.

Earlyworks (ELWS)

Earlyworks Co., Ltd operates as a blockchain-based technology company in Japan. The company builds products, deliver services, and develop solutions based on its proprietary Grid Ledger System to leverage blockchain technology in various business settings, including advertisement tracking, online visitor management, and sales of non-fungible tokens.

Earlyworks stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.66. 54,868,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,981. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34. Earlyworks has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $8.68.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of Applied Digital stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.07. 14,130,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,174,004. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 6.05. Applied Digital has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of NASDAQ CORZ traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,013,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,211,172. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08. Core Scientific has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 6.71.

