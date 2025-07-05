Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Ralph Lauren worth $9,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RL. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,777,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $250.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.88.

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 1.8%

RL opened at $279.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.50. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 52 week low of $155.96 and a 52 week high of $289.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 10.49%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.9125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.44%.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

