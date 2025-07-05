Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rayonier by 133.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Rayonier by 264.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Price Performance

RYN stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average of $25.21. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.84 and a 12-month high of $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Rayonier from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Rayonier from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

