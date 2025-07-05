Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 214,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $8,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REXR. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 332.9% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 118.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 211.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 515.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on REXR. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $38.00 price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE REXR opened at $37.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.41. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $52.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 28.96%. The firm had revenue of $248.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.74 million. On average, research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.71%.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

