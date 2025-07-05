Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RKLB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

Rocket Lab Stock Down 0.2%

RKLB opened at $35.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day moving average of $24.62. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of -89.00 and a beta of 2.15. Rocket Lab has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 44.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. The firm had revenue of $122.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Lab will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab

In other Rocket Lab news, Director Merline Saintil sold 6,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $186,841.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 425,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,526,366.02. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arjun Kampani sold 28,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $772,820.08. Following the sale, the insider owned 540,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,412,875.88. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,130,995 shares of company stock worth $29,686,039 in the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Lab

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Rocket Lab in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rocket Lab by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397,342 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $24,984,000 after purchasing an additional 908,808 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Rocket Lab by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 525,018 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 45,889 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Rocket Lab in the 1st quarter worth about $1,150,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Rocket Lab by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 257,590 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 68,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

