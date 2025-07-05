Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Saia were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Saia by 8.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 3,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 127.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Saia by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Saia by 5.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Saia by 28.1% in the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 38,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $455.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial set a $310.00 price target on Saia and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stephens downgraded Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $515.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $333.84.

Shares of SAIA opened at $294.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $267.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.42. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $229.12 and a one year high of $624.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.91). Saia had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $787.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

