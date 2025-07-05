Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,727 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,520 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $7,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 6,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 1.5% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanmina Stock Performance

Shares of SANM opened at $102.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17. Sanmina Corporation has a 52-week low of $61.52 and a 52-week high of $103.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sanmina from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

