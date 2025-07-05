Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Holdings Lowered by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,228 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,788.2% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 377.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $30.47 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $30.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.80.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.