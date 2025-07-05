SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of SEI Investments worth $9,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEIC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 220,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,110,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 86.6% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 154,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,003,000 after acquiring an additional 71,767 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 1.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 123.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 8.8% during the first quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In other news, CEO Ryan Hicke sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,750,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 171,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,276,233.60. This represents a 10.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sanjay Sharma sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $1,668,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,843. This represents a 45.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,126 shares of company stock valued at $19,638,659. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $93.10 on Friday. SEI Investments Company has a fifty-two week low of $62.38 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.88. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $551.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEIC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

