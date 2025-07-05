Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,372 Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 341.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,146,322 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206,506 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $21,969,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,598,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $123,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,935 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 272.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,253,059 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $21,111,000 after buying an additional 1,648,879 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $10,583,000. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOD opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Vodafone Group PLC has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $10.93.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.2355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Bank of America cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

