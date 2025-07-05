Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,899 DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth $101,000. Veridan Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth $218,000. Kentucky Trust Co lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 643,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,230,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,202,000 after buying an additional 18,510 shares during the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:DNP opened at $9.77 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $10.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.48.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

