Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) by 44.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 241,220.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 12,061 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $497,000.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BGY stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.56. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $5.95.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

