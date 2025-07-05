Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in America Movil were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America Movil during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of America Movil during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America Movil during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of America Movil in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of America Movil by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Get America Movil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMX. HSBC upgraded America Movil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded America Movil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group set a $19.60 target price on America Movil in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut America Movil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.62.

America Movil Stock Up 1.7%

AMX opened at $18.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $18.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46.

America Movil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). America Movil had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.28 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

America Movil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2732 per share. This is a boost from America Movil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. America Movil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

America Movil Profile

(Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for America Movil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America Movil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.