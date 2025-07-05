Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $8,816,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $105,199,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 88.4% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $82.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.63 and a fifty-two week high of $84.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.60.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on UNM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Unum Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Unum Group from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group set a $89.00 target price on Unum Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Unum Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Unum Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,600. This represents a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

