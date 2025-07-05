Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 239.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

JAAA stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $51.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.63.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.