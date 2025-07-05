Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 20,349 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp during the first quarter worth about $803,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 3,664.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 22,497 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,024,000. 10.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp Price Performance

Shares of SBS stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.99. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 28.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. Analysts predict that Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

