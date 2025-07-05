Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $109,000 Stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,259 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 14,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 20,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 10,333 shares in the last quarter.

VVR opened at $3.84 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $4.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 16th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

