Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $208,000 Stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRAB. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the first quarter worth $29,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Grab by 7,238.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grab alerts:

Grab Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Grab stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $5.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 244.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRAB shares. CLSA upgraded Grab to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Grab from $5.60 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GRAB

Grab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.