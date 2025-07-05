Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $235,000 Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 558.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,773,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,629,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984,690 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,031,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,539,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,467,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919,574 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 63,064,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987,116 shares during the period. 24.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TME shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Nomura Securities raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Macquarie set a $26.20 target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average is $14.06. Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

