Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $250,000 Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $36,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 56,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,144.42. The trade was a 4.63% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

HR opened at $15.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 0.89. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $288.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.39 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 31.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -113.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

