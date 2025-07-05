Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $248,000 in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYG. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,292,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,902,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 7,755.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 103,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 102,599 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,890,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,556,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,106,000 after purchasing an additional 49,743 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Trading Up 1.0%

IYG opened at $87.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.16. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $63.60 and a 12 month high of $87.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.85.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

