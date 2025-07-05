Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 118,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 72,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 181.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 339,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

HOPE opened at $11.56 on Friday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $14.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $217.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.97 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.79%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

