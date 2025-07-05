Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFIC. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $70,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

BATS:DFIC opened at $31.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.13. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $31.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.