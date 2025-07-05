Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,458 Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNC opened at $34.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Lincoln National Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.82.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 18.71%. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.57%.

Several research analysts have commented on LNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 43,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $1,429,929.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 154,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,463.56. This trade represents a 22.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Kroll sold 10,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $333,482.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 48,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,393.30. This represents a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

