Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 34.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,890 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDS. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 713.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,089,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,993,000 after buying an additional 955,303 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $7,809,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $6,554,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $5,388,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $5,308,000. 3.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CLSA raised shares of Woodside Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Macquarie lowered shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Woodside Energy Group Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.64.

Woodside Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.