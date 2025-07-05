Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,843 Shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Campbell’s by 272.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,243,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,400 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 1,296.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,407,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,372 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,645,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,957 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,908,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,468,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Campbell’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Campbell’s from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Campbell’s from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Campbell’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Campbell’s from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.11.

Campbell’s Price Performance

CPB opened at $31.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Campbell’s Company has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.08.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Campbell’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

About Campbell’s

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

