Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 590 Shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INVH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Invitation Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,646,794,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invitation Home by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,949,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,213 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invitation Home by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 12,898,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,432 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Invitation Home in the 4th quarter valued at $67,743,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Invitation Home by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,820,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Home Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Invitation Home stock opened at $32.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Invitation Home has a 12 month low of $29.37 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.83. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

Invitation Home ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $674.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Invitation Home from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Invitation Home from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Invitation Home from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup upgraded Invitation Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Invitation Home from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Home has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.97.

Insider Activity at Invitation Home

In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 148,749 shares of Invitation Home stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $4,969,704.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 642,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,481,727.93. The trade was a 18.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Invitation Home

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

