Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 594 Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 24.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its position in Allegion by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 7,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 2.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 15.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALLE. Barclays upped their target price on Allegion from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Allegion from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Allegion in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.33.

Allegion Price Performance

ALLE opened at $148.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.01. Allegion PLC has a 12-month low of $113.27 and a 12-month high of $156.10.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $941.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.53 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 44.82% and a net margin of 16.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.65%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Stories

