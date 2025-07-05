Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 602 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 37,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 156.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of INDB stock opened at $66.95 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $47.43 and a 1 year high of $77.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $178.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

