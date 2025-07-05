Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGK. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 21,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $369.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $262.65 and a one year high of $369.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $344.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.12.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

