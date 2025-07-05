Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000.
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA GWX opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $715.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.08. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $28.53 and a one year high of $37.47.
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
