Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Service Corporation International were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Service Corporation International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Service Corporation International by 359.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Service Corporation International during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Service Corporation International during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Service Corporation International during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Corporation International alerts:

Service Corporation International Stock Down 0.5%

SCI stock opened at $81.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Service Corporation International has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $89.37.

Service Corporation International Announces Dividend

Service Corporation International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Service Corporation International had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Service Corporation International’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Service Corporation International will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Service Corporation International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SCI shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Service Corporation International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Service Corporation International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Read Our Latest Report on SCI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Service Corporation International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $410,076.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 43,938 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,651.72. The trade was a 10.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Service Corporation International

(Free Report)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Corporation International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Corporation International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.