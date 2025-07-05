Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,162 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.2% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $159.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.84. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $160.98.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,670,208. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,044,919 shares of company stock valued at $584,414,209. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Loop Capital raised their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.19.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

