SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in SiTime were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at $4,418,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of SiTime by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of SiTime by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

SiTime Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of SITM opened at $212.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.95 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.40. SiTime Corporation has a 12-month low of $105.40 and a 12-month high of $268.18.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $60.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.01 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 38.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The company’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SiTime Corporation will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SiTime

In other news, insider Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $228,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 85,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,813,520. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 474,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,074,045. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,818 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,258. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

