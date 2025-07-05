Spirits Capital (SSCC) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

Profitability

This table compares Spirits Capital and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
Spirits Capital N/A N/A N/A
Spirits Capital Competitors 4.89% 7.40% 4.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.9% of shares of all “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.8% of Spirits Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spirits Capital and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio
Spirits Capital N/A -$5.59 million -31.71
Spirits Capital Competitors $9.52 billion $869.15 million 22.83

Spirits Capital’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Spirits Capital. Spirits Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Spirits Capital has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirits Capital’s rivals have a beta of 1.58, indicating that their average stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Spirits Capital rivals beat Spirits Capital on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About Spirits Capital

Spirits Cap Corp. operates a financial technology platform. Its platform provides secured purchase of American whiskey while maturing. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

