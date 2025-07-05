Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SFM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,033.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,476,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,350,000 after buying an additional 1,346,097 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,113,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,117,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,946,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18,234.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 358,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,683,000 after purchasing an additional 356,292 shares in the last quarter.

SFM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $163.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. Roth Capital set a $155.00 price target on Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.79.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $162.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.48. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.34 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.77.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $654,521.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 174,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,274,679.40. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.16, for a total value of $167,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,241.68. The trade was a 10.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,905 shares of company stock valued at $11,990,011. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

