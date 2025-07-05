Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 545.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,239 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 21,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, Quartz Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,703,729.20. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total value of $1,536,908.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 68,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,197,873.08. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $296.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $822.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.90 and a 12-month high of $296.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

