Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Acquires 16,634 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,634 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Uniti Group worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 11,395 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 426.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 71,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 57,827 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 146,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 67,561 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 294,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 44,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.30 target price on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.46. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $6.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.96.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $293.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.39 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.

