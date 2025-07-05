Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Acquires 2,790 Shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 257,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT were worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $578,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 356.0% in the first quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 243.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 987,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,254,000 after purchasing an additional 699,985 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 1,710.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 93,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 88,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBRA shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $200,420.00. Following the sale, the director owned 64,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,289.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.32. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $20.03.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $183.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.23 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.39%.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

