Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Acquires 31,299 Shares of Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,299 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of Capital Southwest worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at $4,250,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth about $1,823,000. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $22.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average is $21.54. Capital Southwest Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Capital Southwest Dividend Announcement

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $52.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Corporation will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.1934 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Capital Southwest to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 19th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Capital Southwest to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

